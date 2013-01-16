Namely Newborns Launching Super Bowl Sale

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Namely Newborns, a small business specializing in handcrafted and personalized baby products, is launching a special sale for Super Bowl 47. The company will be selling a wide assortment of football-themed baby products at 15% reduced price. The array of items includes blankets, towels, burp cloths, travel wipe cases, and more. Buyers can also choose from gift sets that include multiple personalized products.



Since 2003, the company had provided high-quality baby accessories that are built and designed by independent artisans and craftsman from across the United States. Its diverse product line ranges from quilts and pillows, to toys and car seat covers. One of its more reputable items is Personalized Baby Blankets, which come in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and designs. Consumers can choose between knitted, fleece, and cotton blankets, and have the option of embroidering initials or names.



The company also gives a quarter of its profits to charitable causes for children. It was founded nine years ago by Roz Stuzin and Denise Glasser, two grandmothers who desired baby products that were both customizable and of good quality. As their company website notes:



"Namely Newborns was founded with two principles in mind: quality craftsmanship and uniqueness. Our goal is to offer the finest quality products with a personal stamp. All the very best in baby gear available in a range of color options, embroidery details and your baby’s name – making it truly one-of-a-kind."



About Namely Newborns

Namely Newborns business model provides commerce for small business, high-quality products for consumers, and aid to charities through a portion of its proceeds.