Namely Newborns Offering 20% off Organic Baby Gifts

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Namely Newborns, a small business specializing in handcrafted and personalized baby products, is now offering 20% off Organic Baby Gifts. The special deal, which requires no coupons, is intended to raise environmental awareness and provide options for environmentally-conscious customers. It will conclude on April 22, which is the officially designated as Earth Day.



The array of personalized organic items includes personalized baby gifts blankets, towels, burp cloths, travel wipe cases, and more. The signature products in this line are personalized frog and koala bear hooded towels.



Founded in 2003, Namely Newborns specializes in high-quality baby accessories that are built and designed by independent artisans and craftsman from across the United States. Its diverse product line ranges from quilts and pillows, to toys and car seat covers. One of its more reputable items is Personalized Baby Blankets, which come in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and designs. Consumers can choose between knitted, fleece, and cotton blankets, and have the option of embroidering initials or names.



The company also gives a quarter of its profits to charitable causes for children. It was founded nine years ago by Roz Stuzin and Denise Glasser, two grandmothers who desired baby products that were both customizable and of good quality. As their company website notes:



“Namely Newborns was founded with two principles in mind: quality craftsmanship and uniqueness. Our goal is to offer the finest quality products with a personal stamp. All the very best in baby gear available in a range of color options, embroidery details and your baby’s name – making it truly one-of-a-kind.”



Namely Newborns’ business model combines profitability, high-quality products for consumers, and aid to charities through a portion of its proceeds.