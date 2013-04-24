Namely Newborns Offering Free Embroidery on Blankets over $30

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Namely Newborns, a small business specializing in handcrafted and personalized baby products, is offering free embroidery on baby blankets that are $30 or over. The high-quality embroidery is intended to further personalize the company’s signature baby blankets, which are customized to suit the individual preferences of their purchasers. This services entails up to two names anywhere on the purchased baby blankets, with an $8 deduction on most items if the client doesn't know the name (such as for baby showers).



Personalized Baby Blankets are the signature item offered by Namely Newborns, and come in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and designs. Consumers can choose between knitted, fleece, and cotton blankets, and have the option of embroidering initials or names. In addition, the company has expanded its selection personalized baby products to include blankets, towels, burp cloths, travel wipe cases, and more.



About Namely Newborns’

Founded in 2003, the company specializes in high-quality baby accessories that are built and designed by independent artisans and craftsman from across the United States. Its diverse product line ranges from quilts and pillows, to toys and car seat covers. The company also gives a quarter of its profits to charitable causes for children. It was founded nine years ago by Roz Stuzin and Denise Glasser, two grandmothers who desired baby products that were both customizable and of good quality. As their company website notes:



“Namely Newborns was founded with two principles in mind: quality craftsmanship and uniqueness. Our goal is to offer the finest quality products with a personal stamp. All the very best in baby gear available in a range of color options, embroidery details and your baby’s name – making it truly one-of-a-kind.”



Namely Newborns’ business model provides profitability, high-quality products for consumers, and aid to charities through a portion of its proceeds.