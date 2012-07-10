Namely Newborns Offers 10% Off Discount for Early 'Back to School Special'

South Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Namely Newborns, a leading baby products company based in South Miami, Florida, is now offering a 10% Off discount on backpacks and nap mats in an early “Back to School Special”. The special offer does not require a coupon at checkout and is applied automatically with the purchase of either backpacks or napmats at NamelyNewborns.com. According to their website,



“We have absolutely fantastic personalized baby backpacks, nap mats and more. These products are designed to be fun, functional and promote creativity in growing youth. Personalized backpacks have imprint areas for custom names with fantastic colors and designs. Tote bags are a bit more versatile and can be used for lunch, school, picnics and more. Additionally, we have great nap mats with sports and fun animal themes”.



Some of their popular products include Personalized Ice Cream Backpack which is a 9.5’’ by 12’’ and has colorful ice cream designs; another popular item is the Personalized Space Backpack which has similar dimensions but a Space-themed color and design. Both of these backpacks can be personalized with custom areas for embroidery with a child’s name. The company also offers Stephen Joseph nap mats with colorful monkey, butterfly and sports designs.



Namely Newborns has been a leading provider of baby products for years and operates on a unique philanthropic business model. They give 25% of all profits to charity. According to their website, “(Namely Newborns is)…your ultimate shopping destination for personalized baby blankets, personalized baby gifts such as handmade baby quilts, hooded baby towels, baby blankies, security blankets, comfy cozies and other plush toys”.