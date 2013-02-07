Namely Newborns Offers Valentine's Day Discount

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Namely Newborns, a small business specializing in handcrafted and personalized baby products, is holding a special sale for Valentine’s Day. The company will be selling a wide assortment of products specifically geared for mothers. A statement posted on the company’s website, namelynewborns.com, provides further details.



"For Valentine’s Day Namely Newborns will be giving a special discount for personalized mother’s gifts. All personalized gifts for mothers will be given a 14% off discount for this holiday. Discount is given to help ensure that mothers everywhere are given a gift for Valentine’s Day. Any mother would love to receive a cozy bathrobe or towel wrap for their convenience after the shower. Luxury items that make mothers feel special is what a Valentine’s gift is all about. Personalized cosmetic bags are available so that mothers can store their important items in a personally labeled storage. Mothers are surrounded with items personalized for their children, it’s about time they have products with their names on it."



Since 2003, the company had provided high-quality baby accessories that are built and designed by independent artisans and craftsman from across the United States. Its diverse product line ranges from quilts and pillows, to toys and car seat covers. One of its more reputable items is Personalized Baby Blankets, which come in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and designs. Consumers can choose between knitted, fleece, cotton, and Cashmere Baby Blankets, and have the option of embroidering initials or names.



The company also gives a quarter of its profits to charitable causes for children. It was founded nine years ago by Roz Stuzin and Denise Glasser, two grandmothers who desired baby products that were both customizable and of good quality. As their company website notes:



“Namely Newborns was founded with two principles in mind: quality craftsmanship and uniqueness. Our goal is to offer the finest quality products with a personal stamp. All the very best in baby gear available in a range of color options, embroidery details and your baby’s name – making it truly one-of-a-kind.”



About Namely Newborns

Namely Newborns' business model provides commerce for small business, high-quality products for consumers, and aid to charities through a portion of its proceeds.