Namenda XR (Alzheimerâ??S Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Namenda XR (Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Namenda XR (Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, Namenda XR (Alzheimers Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. There are no long-term effective therapies for Alzheimers Disease (AD), so this remains at the top of the list for unmet needs. While physicians agree that symptomatic therapies are relatively safe and effective, these therapies are still lacking because of they cannot maintain their effects and lack mechanisms that alter the course of the disease.



Namenda XR is a once-daily, controlled-release formulation of memantine hydrochloride, an NMDA receptor antagonist that is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe AD dementia. The ER formulation is designed to simplify the complicated therapies that are often used in patients in the advanced AD stages.



Scope



- Overview of AD, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Namenda XR including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Namenda XR for the top one country from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for AD

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Namenda XR performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Namenda XR from 2012-2022 in top one country (the US)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145130/namenda-xr-alzheimers-disease-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###