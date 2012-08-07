Namiac.Net Applauded Web Hosting Company Introduces Their Month Long Promotional Offer for August

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- The Namiac.net web hosting company is providing a new .NET domain name registration service for its customers at a guaranteed low price. Besides the .NET is considered to be one of the fast growing domain names as people have started to share their ideas in online. The domain registration company offers enormous services to its ultimate customers such as free personalized email account, DNS Management, privacy protection, domain theft protection and so on.



The campaign hosted by the Namiac.net web hosting company is expected to receive good response from the customers as there is no catches implicated in this program. All new registrations would cost $12.99 (.com, .net), $5.93 (.org) and it is possible to use our intuitive control panel to manage your domain name, configure any of your email accounts and so on. Apart from registration of few domain names, the company supports the customers in domain transfer, bulk domain transfer and many other related services.



Adding to the webhosting line, the Namiac.net domain name company offers four comprehensive web hosting packages such as Linux Hosting, Windows hosting, Reseller hosting, Linux reseller hosting which is designed to suite the specific needs of the customers. Further Namiac.net is counted to be one of the best web hosting company across the globe and they provide efficient services at an affordable budget.



About Namiac.net

Namiac.net is a prominent service provider in the domain registration and web hosting industry. The company holds a team of professional experts, attractive packages which has ultimately made them the leading choice in the web hosting line.



Contact info

Namiac.net

13 Hajlo u.

Budapest

Hungary

HU - 1048

Ph: +36 (30) 236-7118

Fax: +36 (1) 785-2044

hello@namiac.net

http://namiac.net/