Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Namibia Food and Drink Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Poverty is endemic in Namibia; despite its relatively high per capita income (estimated to be

about US$5,300 in 2012), inequality and high unemployment (estimated by the World Bank at 40%) has

kept much of this wealth concentrated in relatively few hands. The government has sought to address this,

and the outlook for private consumption may improve markedly as the number of wage-earners expands.

The relatively small size of the population does make Namibia relatively less attractive than a number of

countries around it for growth seeking multinationals.

Key Forecasts (local currency)

? Total food consumption growth in 2013: 10.3%. Compound annual growth rate to 2017: 10.1%.

? Mass grocery retail sales growth in 2013: 11.8%. Compound annual growth rate to 2017: 11.3%.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139710/namibia-food-and-drink-report-q4-2013.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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