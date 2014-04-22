Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Nammo AS: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Nammo AS: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Nammo AS"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Nammo AS" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Nammo AS"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Nammo is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of ammunition, missiles and space propulsion products for military, civilian and space applications. It also offers environmental friendly demilitarization processes and services. Nammo's product portfolio comprises a wide range of ammunition, fuses, gas generators, hand grenades, pyrotechnics, rocket motors, shoulder-launched weapon systems, stores ejector racks, ballistic devices and warheads. It also offers civilian products, such as centerfire rifles, pistols, rimfire cartridges and shotshells. The company operates as a subsidiary of Patria Finance Oyj and primarily operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and the US. Nammo is headquartered in Raufoss, Norway.



Companies Mentioned



Nammo AS



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153034/nammo-as-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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