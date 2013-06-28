Nan Akasha Featured in Current Issue of Fast Company Magazine

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Nan Akasha, leading business and sales strategist, money mentor and bestselling author, has been featured in the latest edition of Fast Company Magazine. Fast Company Magazine is a full-color business and innovation magazine that releases 10 issues each year and which focuses on business, design and technology. The award winning magazine has featured hundreds of companies including Fortune 500 and emerging companies.



Founder of The Akasha Group International, Nan Akasha has empowered thousands of women to go forward in the world to break through the glass ceiling and to build wealthy enterprises and success they never dreamed possible. Nan's refreshing, uplifting and friendly approach to captivating her audiences has won her an impressive clutch of accolades including 'Top Women in Ecommerce in 2012' by WE Magazine and 'Top 20 Business Leader' in Fast Company Magazine. She has also featured on 'America's Premiere Experts', a TV show that aired on NBC, ABC, FOX and CBS.



"We are so proud to see Nan Akasha featured in the July/August 2013 edition of Fast Company Magazine. Her passion for her company and empowering women to embrace opportunities, diversify their skills and brush aside the many blocks they can face in their personal life and career is unstoppable. She is a vibrant, lively, approachable and inspiring speaker who radiates warmth and vitality no matter what subject she has chosen to speak about. We would like to thank Fast Company Magazine for their continued support." a spokesperson for Akasha Group International said.



Nan Akasha speaks from the heart. She has 'been there and done that' and this experience gives her work the substance and credibility it needs to hit home with her audience. Unlike other motivators and keynote speakers, Nan Akasha speaks warmly without scripts and without false claims. Her methods are proven and her results speak volumes. She has lived and breathed her methods herself and has smashed many of the myths that surround what women are capable of earning and achieving.



An Akasha Group International spokesperson added "Nan Akasha is proud of what she has achieved in her life so far and is so enthusiastic to share her experiences and knowledge with others. This enthusiasm is infectious and any one of her events is filled with a buzz that just isn't experienced at other motivational talks. We know she is going to continue to do great things for entrepreneurial women everywhere."



Nan Akasha is featured in the July/August 2013 edition of Fast Company Magazine, available now at http://www.fastcompany.com



