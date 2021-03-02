Nancy Hoffman Vanyek Talks Business on BizZne$$ BuzZ

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- A 33-year Chamber veteran, Hoffman Vanyek saw in March 2020 that businesses were in peril. She immediately reached out to fellow chambers of commerce and quickly convened a group of what is now over 200 chambers of commerce and business associations across the nation to create the Save Small Business Coalition (SSBC). Its goal was to find funding for businesses to reopen and stay open as they navigate a new normal and provide the certainty and support businesses and working families need to reverse the current economic downturn. Between activating SSBC's strong nationwide grassroots advocacy to having legislation introduced in Congress, Hoffman Vanyek has been busy during the pandemic and looks forward to sharing what's next on BizZne$$ BuzZ.



Be sure to tune into BizZne$$ BuzZ on Tuesday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. PST with this link.



About the Chamber: Founded in 1911, the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce celebrates 110 years as the Valley's premier business organization promoting economic vitality and community growth. Its experienced leadership and burgeoning membership work together to make the Chamber a powerful force in improving the quality of the community and economic life in the dynamic Phoenix.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3966/bizzne-buzz-and-bizzne-watch



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.