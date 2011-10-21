Nando’s Launches Franchise Opportunities for Aspiring Australian Business Owners

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2011 -- Australians who dream of opening their own business may not always be sure where or how to go about turning their goal into reality.



For those who are looking for a business opportunity—either with or without previous experience—or for high level people in the corporate world who would like a change in lifestyle and have a chance to be their own boss, purchasing a franchise for sale is a great option.



A well-known company that operates worldwide recently launched a new franchise website, in an effort to bring aspiring Australian business owners on board to take advantage of the numerous franchise opportunities on offer.



“Nando’s is aimed at promoting the successful franchise business model,” said Boris Jacquin, Digital Marketing Manager for Nando’s Australia, adding that the business has been operating in Australia since 1990.



As the website explained, Nando’s began when two friends fell in love with the taste of Portuguese PERi-PERi chicken and decided to bring this delicious food to the world. Now operating in 38 countries, Nando’s doubled in size over the last five years, with no signs of slowing down.



People who are interested in Nando’s franchise opportunities may visit the user-friendly website for more information about how to begin the process of acquiring a franchise as well as the history of the restaurant.



To get started, interested franchisees need an investment of AUD $350 - $500k, and a desire to be part of a fantastic, successful company that is known worldwide. For those who need it, financial support is available.



"Nando’s is accredited with numerous financial institutions with 50 – 70% credit available and is a proud member of the Franchising Council of Australia,” Jacquin noted, adding that a franchisee that has shown that they can operate and contribute to the Nando’s system will be encouraged to secure additional territories.



A frequently asked question section is designed to answer just about any question a potential franchise owner may have. For example, the website reassures people who are interested in Nando’s franchises for sale that while restaurant experience would be good, it’s not necessary.



“We will provide you the required training to begin your adventure into the restaurant businesses, just bring your enthusiasm and commitment—key ingredients to a successful franchise,” the site explained, adding that Nando’s franchisees are supported with comprehensive training, ongoing development and an unsurpassed level of support from a dedicated team of local marketing and business development managers.



About Nando’s

Nando’s is a proven business model that has been operating successfully in Australia since 1990, now with close to 300 restaurants nationally and growing rapidly. Nando’s is accredited with leading financial institutions with 50 – 70% financing available and is a proud member of the Franchising Council of Australia.



Find out more about the Nando’s Franchise Opportunity here: http://franchise.nandos.com.au/