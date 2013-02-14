Nanny Services in Toronto Now Benefit Families on an Individual Level

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- In Toronto and across Canada, families with children now benefit from Ayah Nannies and the services this professional nanny service offers. Each individual family can find nanny services in Toronto able to meet their unique needs in the home.



Each nanny selected by Ayah Nannies is responsible for planning, scheduling, and implementing daily routines of children. They also manage outdoor activities and guide them through arts and crafts projects and more, always paying careful attention to safety and health. Hygiene, meal preparation, and laundry are top priorities.



Whether a family desires a nanny residing in Canada, one looking for a sponsor in the country, or a nanny moving in from overseas, the company ensures that families get the most out of having a nanny. These include being able to choose a child’s caregiver and the personalized care they will receive. A professional nanny service also gives families some breathing room, especially in the morning when it can be hectic preparing both children and themselves for the day.



The hours of service are flexible too, while live-out nannies can be scheduled as they are required. Weekend or overnight care is available. Chores such as housework, cleaning, and meal preparation benefit families because, with these tasks cared for, time and energy are saved. Home care also helps most children feel more secure when someone is needed to watch over them.



Ayah Nannies offers the choice of assistance from in-country and overseas nannies. Help from overseas is available with the benefits of the two-year childcare experience requirement, so families know the applicants have worked with children before. The company also works with trained teachers and nurses. Location is not a concern as nanny services in Toronto or rural areas are available. Many relocating nannies are willing to move to different parts of the city or country.



About Ayah Nannies

Ayah Nannies is a private agency that offers Canadian nanny services in Toronto and across the Eastern, Central, and Western parts of the country. It provides live-in and live-out nanny services. Founded by Muni Jaffer, a mother of two children, the company also employs a team of working mothers who understand family care on a personal level. The company offers professional service with a personal approach to customer service, carefully matching the right personal nanny based on the needs of the family.



