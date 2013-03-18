Nanny Services in Toronto Offers Reliable Live-in Nanny at Affordable Prices

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- With the cost of living continuing to skyrocket, parents continue to rely on two incomes to support their children. However, having to wake up extremely early in the morning to commute to work, as well as braving rush hour traffic to get home, puts a unique burden on busy parents and working moms: “Who am I going to trust to care for my children while I’m working to put food on the table?” The balancing act is a near impossibility for two parents, let alone one. Whether it’s one working parent or two, help is needed to care for the family. So, the question becomes, “How does one find a reliable live-in nanny to help care for one’s dependents?”



Munira Jaffar, CEO of Ayah’s Nannies, says “Busy parents and working moms are finding it nearly impossible to handle their home obligations and balance their work responsibilities, too. Let a child wake up really sick on the same morning that the boss wants you at work one hour earlier, and one can see how the difficulties increase hugely for working parents.” Busy parents and working moms need someone to eliminate these situations and know their family is safe and happy. To that end, Ayah Nanny provides ways for hiring a nanny to help with the care of the family:



1. Find a LIVE-IN nanny who can help with the care of the family.

2. Make certain the nanny is skilled in taking care of young children

3. Choose a live-in nanny who is able to prepare and serve nourishing meals, for both the children and the adults.

4. Pick a nanny that will make certain the children have attended to their respective responsibilities, like homework, studying, and daily chores

5. Locate a nanny who understands their main job is to allow the family to spend more precious time together, knowing that the tasks at hand have already been accomplished



“Every loving parent wants to spend more quality time with their children. It’s their greatest joy,” says Munira Jaffar. A live-in nanny provides the peace of mind and stress free environment to make that desire a reality.



