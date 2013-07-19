Nano Cap Stock Buzz - Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Prospect Global Resources Inc(NASDAQ:PGRX), FreeSeas Inc.(NASDAQ:FREE), Plug Power Inc(NASDAQ:PLUG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Prospect Global Resources Inc(NASDAQ:PGRX), FreeSeas Inc.(NASDAQ:FREE), Plug Power Inc(NASDAQ:PLUG)



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) decreased -1.58% and closed at $0.0187 on a traded volume of 9.14 million shares, in comparison to 10.35 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down -16.89%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and its total outstanding shares are 332.68 million. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Has CERP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Prospect Global Resources Inc(NASDAQ:PGRX) soared +5.72% and closed at $0.0869 on a traded volume of 2.68 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.18 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -72.83%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.08 and $0.09. Prospect Global Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resources and related fertilizer materials and products in the United States. It has interests in the Holbrook potash project that consists of permits and leases on 147 mineral estate sections covering approximately 90,000 acres in the Holbrook Basin of eastern Arizona. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.



Why Should Investors Buy PGRX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



FreeSeas Inc.(NASDAQ:FREE) jumped up +4.32% and closed at $0.350. So far in three months, the stock is down -67.3%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.33 and $5.80 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.38. Its introductory price for the day was $0.34, with the overall traded volume of 2.08 million shares. FreeSeas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping services. Its vessels carry various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and operated six Handysize dry bulk carriers and one Handymax dry bulk carrier. As of April 2, 2013, its operational fleet had approximately 197,200 dwt with the average age of 15.5 years. The company was formerly known as Adventure Holdings S.A. and changed its name to FreeSeas Inc. in April 2005. FreeSeas Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.



For How Long FREE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Plug Power Inc(NASDAQ:PLUG) after opening its shares at the price of $0.38, jumped up +2.23% to close at $0.390 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.82 million shares, in comparison to 3.47 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.12 and $1.30 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.41. Its introductory price for the day was $0.38. Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of fuel cell systems for the industrial off-road markets worldwide. The company develops and sells a range of fuel cell systems comprising hydrogen-fueled Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) systems. Its product line includes PEM GenDrive products for sale on commercial terms for industrial off-road consisting of forklift or material handling applications, with a focus on multi-shift high volume manufacturing and high throughput distribution sites. The company sells its products to businesses, government agencies, and commercial consumers through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.



Will PLUG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/