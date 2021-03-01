Nano Drones Market Demand & Share: Global Industry Size to Be Worth USD 4.04 Billion Growing at 26.8% CAGR

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Nano Drones Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.04 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Nano Drones by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, newer use cases of drone in commercial sectors, and advacment in camera & battery technology, to name a few.



The global market landscape of Nano Drones is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.



The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.



Key players in the market Parrot SA, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdrones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Nano Drones Market on the basis of Payload, End-Users, Price Range, and Region:



Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Camera

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Commercial



Price Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Budget

Medium

Premium



The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report addresses the following key points:



The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Nano Drones market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Nano Drones Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Nano Drones Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on homeland security



4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries



4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of the nano-drones by military bodies



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it



4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Nano Drones Market By Payload Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



5.1. Payload Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Camera



5.1.2. Control Systems



5.1.3. Tracking Systems



5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Nano Drones Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



6.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Military



6.1.2. Commercial



Chapter 7. Nano Drones Market By Price Range Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



7.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Budget



7.1.2. Medium



7.1.3. Premium



Continue…!



