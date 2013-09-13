Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The NANO-EQ system is the brainchild of Massimiliano Caporaso who has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in hopes of raising $110,000 for the item set to change how consumers listen to music, movies and the like. Described as a “very small, flexible and modular digital audio equalizer for high quality systems with wireless control on equalization parameters” Caporaso amply proves he is a technical expert with ten years worth of experience in his field. The creator of the NANO- EQ said of the project, “To put it into terms everyone can understand, an audio equalizer is a typical component of a Hi-Fi system used for listening to music to make the sound more pleasing. It’s used to emphasize treble or bass for example or the voice of the singer. My system provides a digital, wireless, highly portable resource to provide seven bands or more that can be adjusted independently with an app all at a reasonable cost. It’s really exciting and I think it will be well received in the marketplace.”



Created to be connected to virtually any audio source the NANO-EQ is small, easy to transport and can be used in the home or car. The multi-band equalizer can be controlled with an iPhone or Android app and is fully wireless. It can be used in a home cinema capacity to linearize the acoustics of the listening environment and promote a better listening experience overall.



Funding will be used to continue development on the equalizer for the next three to six months. Funds will also be used to enlarge the development team, buy necessary components and build prototype boards for each step of the development process. Additionally, crowdfunding investments will build all the NANO-EQ gifts for Indiegogo funders.



Massimiliano Caporaso, is a technical expert with over 10 years of proven experience in software solutions for Aerospace, Defense and Mobile sectors. He has contributed to develop software systems with a high technological value such as Equipments Simulators, Equipments Operative Flight Programs and



Mission Planning Stations. He has worked with many computer systems such as classic PCs, Unix and Embedded Platforms for custom electronic designs.



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