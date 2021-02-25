New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The global Nano Metal Oxide market is forecasted to reach USD 11.35 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing advancements in life sciences and extensive research and development in the biomedical field drive market demand. An increase in the consumption of skin and personal care products is expected to result in a surge in market demand.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Hongwu International Group Ltd., Goodfellow Group, Showa Denko K.K., Nanoshell LLC, Nanoe, Baikowski SAS, ABC NANOTECH CO., LTD, SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., American Elements, and Nanophase Technologies Corporation, among others.



Nano Metal oxide is an unexplored field in material chemistry that is gaining attention due to the possible technological advancements in the field. The product can lead to a considerable improvement in the fields of energy storage and electronic devices, catalysis, information and technology, and medicine. Products manufactured using nanoparticles are gaining significant importance in terms of breakthroughs in research and development and commercialization.



The medical sector is expected to benefit from the complex structures of Nano Metal Oxides. Medical and life science sectors have recently undergone many advancements, such as gas sensors, increased accuracy in medical diagnosis, and drug delivery systems. One of the most important steps in treatment formulations is an accurate diagnosis, which has been improved with the help of Metal Nano Oxides.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to lockdowns in many countries around the world. This has led to temporary shutdowns in many industries. Due to this, many end-use industries of the Nano Metal Oxides market are not operating currently, which has led to reduced demand for the product. Also, many manufacturers involved in the industry are not operating currently, which has led to a decline from the supply side.



A few of the end-use industries for the product, such as medicine and disease diagnosis, are still running operations, due to which the demand has not gone down drastically. It is expected that once the pandemic is over and the industries start operating again, the market demand will rise again. Also, some market players are currently involved in the product's innovations, which will help them capture a larger market share when the situation is normal. This will lead to overall market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Aluminum Oxide is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period. It is used for its hardness and strength properties. Aluminum oxide is widely used as an abrasive and a less expensive substitute for industrial diamond. Sandpapers also use aluminum oxide crystals. Due to these factors, the product is forecasted to grow at a rapid pace.



Offline Stores occupied 75.82% of the market share in 2019. This is primarily because not many online stores offer the product. Also, the product is generally physically examined by consumers before purchasing to make sure of its specifications. There is a slow shift occurring towards the online stores.



The optical fiber industry shows promising growth in the forecast period. Optical fibers are used in telecommunication, sensors, and fiber lasers. Sensing coating made from Nano Particles helps in increasing the response time of the sensor and its sensitivity.



The Middle East and Africa are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing healthcare sector in the region, especially in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The growing energy sector is also forecasted to drive market growth in the region.



China is the largest consumer of Nano Metal Oxides. This is primarily because of the presence of a large number of end-use industries in the country. Also, the country's booming population leads to increased consumption of the products made by Nano Metal Oxides.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Nano Metal Oxide market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Zinc Oxide

Silicon Dioxide

Titanium Dioxide

Iron Oxide

Aluminum Oxide

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Energy and Environment

Paints and Coatings

Medical and Personal Care

Electronics and Optics

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Offline Stores

Online Retailers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Nano Metal Oxide Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Nano Metal Oxide Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing investments in healthcare and life science



4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for personal care products



4.2.2.3. Growing use in defense and aerospace equipment



4.2.2.4. Increasing applications in optical and electronic industry



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Harmful exposure to nanoparticles



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…



