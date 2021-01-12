Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd..



Investors who are current long term investors in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: NNOX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: NNOX stocks, concerns whether certain Nano-X Imaging directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Nano-X's commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated, Nano-X's statements regarding its "novel" Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors' machines, that Nano-X's submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") admitted the Nanox System was not original, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times



Those who purchased shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



