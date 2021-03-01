DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Nanocellulose Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The increasing application of nanocellulose in several sectors, such as cosmetics, electronics, paper & pulp, oil & gas, and pharmaceutical, is a key driver responsible for the growth of the nanocellulose market size. Various beneficial properties of nanocellulose that include increased transparency and flexibility, ease to dispose, and high mechanical strength will further stimulate the growth of the nanocellulose market. As per the nanocellulose market overview, increasing environmental concerns and the drastic shift of enterprises towards the usage of bio-based products are certain factors that are expected to drive the demand of the nanocellulose market.



The growing food & beverage sector and the rising health issue will further augment the growth of the market. According to the nanocellulose market overview, the accelerating usage of nanocellulose as flavor carriers, thickeners, and suspension stabilizers will further contribute to the market growth. In addition to this, the growing packaging sector, followed by the increasing requirement for sustainable packaging materials, will further pay the way for the growth of nanocellulose market in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the shortage of product standardization and the limited awareness among the consumers will hinder the growth of the nanocellulose market.



Nanocellulose Market's leading Manufacturers:

- Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

- Fiberlean Technologies

- GranBio

- Borregard Group

- Celluforce

- Kruger Inc.

- Stora Enso Oyj

- Oji Holdings Corporation

- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd.

- FPInnovations



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to rise at a faster CAGR over the coming years. This is mainly due to the growth in per capita disposable income, increasing population, and rising number of industries paper, oil & gas, cosmetics, food, pharmaceutical, electric, and electronics, particularly in the emerging economies, such as India, Indonesia, China, and Sri Lanka. Moreover, Korea, Japan, and China are some of the major markets for the beauty and cosmetics industry. The rising awareness for wellness and beauty, health, followed by the increasing usage of nanocellulose as a composite coating agent in cosmetics for hair, eyelashes, nails, or eyebrows, are further fuelling the growth of the market. On the other hand, North America is predicted to lead the market due to the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions and biomedicines, especially in the packaging and pharmaceutical sector.



Nanocellulose Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- MFC & NFC

- CNC/NCC

- Others



Segmentation by Application:



- Pulp & Paper

- Composites & Packaging

- Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals

- Electronics & Sensors

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



