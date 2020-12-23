New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- The nanoclay reinforcement market is set to attain a valuation of USD 13.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The increasing product having superior characteristics like dimensional stability, stiffness, toughness, enhanced barrier properties, chemical resistance and thermal resistance, is likely to propel industry growth. The applications of nanoclay reinforcement are widespread in several industries including automotive, construction, electronic components & appliances, marine and military & defense.



The major drivers of the usage of nanocomposite polymer components in the automotive sector are improved engine efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions, higher performance, and vehicle weight reduction. Moreover, Nanoclay reinforcement provides excellent exfoliation and dispersion, excellent flame retardant synergy, reduced relative heat release, and reduced weight. Increasing research & development in nanotechnology is likely to further boost the global nanoclay reinforcement market demand in automotive parts application.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the nanoclay reinforcement market is the rapid urbanization, government initiatives and superior product characteristics. It used in various applications for the augmentation of mechanical, electrical, and thermal properties. The ease of availability of this product, multiple benefits and low manufacturing cost has prompted plastic industrialist to increase the consumption of this product. Increasing investments in research on nanotechnology are the key driving factor for the market growth.



Prominent players analyzed in the report are:



Nanocor Incorporated, BYK Additives, Nanophase Technologies, 3M ESPE, Laviosa Chimica Mineraria Spa, Powdermet, Inframat Corporation, Hybrid Plastics, Axson Technologies SA, and Zyvex Technologies, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the nanoclay reinforcement market on the basis of distribution channel, application, end-user, and region:



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Packaging

Automotive parts

Coatings

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive

Construction

Marine

Electronic components & appliances

Military & defense

Others



Regional Analysis:



According to reports, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the nanoclay reinforcement market. North America is the largest market shareholder due to government initiatives to the importance of nanotechnology and for the development of nanoparticles. Rapid urbanization is contributing to industry growth in developing economies. The use of polymer nanocomposites continues to create demand in Europe in the automotive industry to replace other traditional composites.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Military & defense accounted for 10.3% of the global nanoclay reinforcement market share, in terms of revenue, in 2019.

In North America, the nanoclay reinforcement market demand is driven by the surging demand from the packaging and automotive industry.

Among the application segment of the nanoclay reinforcement market, packaging sector is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.4% over the forecasted period.

Among the end-user segment of the nanoclay reinforcement market, the automotive industry is presently leading the market, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register an excellent CAGR of 23.4% during the forecasted period.

Among the regional segment of the nanoclay reinforcement market, North America is presently leading the market with a 34.8% market share of the global revenue. It will continue to dominate with an estimate to register a remarkable CAGR during the forecasted period.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Nanoclay Reinforcement Market by Distribution Channel Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Nanoclay Reinforcement Market by Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Nanoclay Reinforcement Market by End User Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles



