New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- The demand for nanocoatings is expected to rise at a value-added rate of 18.4% from 2019 to be valued at USD 25.36 billion by 2027. The growth of the market for nanocoatings is driven by an increase in construction activities augmenting demand for the aesthetic appearance and durability of houses, as well as residential painting applications, both indoor and outdoor, interior house furnishings, high-rise façade coatings, and the coating of many industrial buildings.



Market Drivers:



The growth of the automotive industry is an important factor pushing the demand for nanocoatings to expand. Nanocoatings offer a glossy finish and durable resistance to water, contaminants, and UV rays when applied to automotive paintwork. Nanocoatings are thicker and can therefore provide superior protection against micro-marring and etching. The water-repelling property of nanocoatings significantly exceeds that of poly sealants, as well as blocks oxidation and prevents battering of UV rays compared to poly sealants.



Key participants include:



Eikos Inc., Buhler PARTEC GmbH, Integran Technologies Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanofilm Ltd., Nanoveer Technologies LLC, Cima Nanotech Inc., P2i, Inframat Corporation, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nanogate AG, among others



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nanocoatings market according to Product Type, Raw Materials, Application, and Region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Antimicrobial

Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean

Self-Cleaning

Anti-Fingerprints

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Online

Offline



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Healthcare

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics

Marine

Energy

Others



Regional Outlook:



In 2019, North America dominated the market and is expected to rise in the forecast period at a rate of 17.7%. The North American market's dominance is due to the growth of the healthcare industry, technology advances, and the presence of market players in the region. Europe nanocoatings market is expected to grow at a similar pace of 18.2% over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By product, antimicrobial held the largest markets share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 18.0% in the forecast period. Antibacterial applications of nanocoatings are garnering importance to avert the disastrous impacts of antibiotic resistance. Nanocoatings may be used as diagnostics, preventives, drug carriers, and synergetic in the antimicrobial therapies.



By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 19.3% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.



By industry vertical, the building & construction sector is likely to grow at a rate of 18.5% in the period 2020-2027. Nanocoatings are the thin film coatings of the nanoscale range that are implemented to protect the surface of numerous construction materials, such as glass, concrete, marble, steel, and sand limestone, among others. These coatings assist in protecting them from friction reduction, heat resistance, corrosion, and environmental influences, including algae, moss, water, and oil stains….Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Nanocoatings Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Nanocoatings Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook



Continued...



