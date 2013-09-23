Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- NanoCoatings: The Global Market To 2020



Future Markets, Inc., in conjunction with Nanotech Magazine, has published a comprehensive market analysis thus far on the growing Nanocoatings sector. Presented in a graphical format, this fully updated report provides and easily readable and succinct guide to nanocoatings, their application and markets thereof. In the coating sector, high transparency and new functionalities and high-quality performance are increasingly important requirements and nanomaterials are being increasingly exploited to meet these needs.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/nanocoatings-the-global-market-to-2020



Nanostructured coatings and films are witnessing growth in industries such as oil and gas, construction, solar, glass and electronics as they offer significant performance advantages over traditional coatings as well as being more potentially more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.



Properties such as anti-microbialism, product longevity, thermal insulation, gloss retention, dirt and water repellency, hardness, corrosion resistance, flame retardancy, ultraviolet radiation stability, improved energy efficiency, anti-graffiti, self-cleaning, moisture absorbing, gloss retention and chemical and mechanical properties are improved significantly using nanostructured materials.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175268



Report contents

- Nanomaterials utilized in coatings and films including graphene, carbon nanotubes, nano-SiO2, nano silver, nano-TiO2, nano-ZnO, dendrimers etc.

- Market structure and revenues

- Key end user markets including energy, aerospace, automotive, textiles, biomedical, marine, exteriors, interiors, electronics & optics

- Over 200 company profile



Executive Summary 4

Nanotechnology is a key driver for new and innovative coating applications and nanocoatings have shown remarkable growth in recent years.



Introduction 7

Nanocoatings types, properties and history.



Anti-fingerprint 10

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



Anti-microbial 12

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



Anti-corrosion 15

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



Abrasion and wearresistant 18

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



Anti-fouling & easy clean 22

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



Self-cleaning (Bionic) 25

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



Self-cleaning (Photocatalytic) 28

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



UV-resistant 31

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



Anti-icing 34

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



Thermal barrier & flame retardant 36

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



Self-healing 38

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



Conductive 40

Properties, effect, applications and companies.



Market Revenues 42

Market revenues for nanocoatings, conservatively and optimistically estimated.



Graphene in coatings 44

Properties, effect, applications, time to market and companies.



Nanotubes in coatings 46

Properties, effect, applications, time to market and companies.



Nano-SiO2 in coatings 48

Properties, effect, applications, time to market and companies.



Nano-silver (Ag) in coatings 50

Properties, effect, applications, time to market and companies.



Nano-TiO2 in coatings 52

Properties, effect, applications, time to market and companies.



Nano-ZnO in coatings 54

Properties, effect, applications, time to market and companies.



Dendrimers in coatings 56

Properties, effect, applications, time to market and companies.



Nanocoatings Market Supply Chain 59

Producers, tools and equipment providers, research labs, intermediate developers and application developers schematic.



To buy the copy of this report, visit:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175268



Energy 60

Nanocoatings in the energy market, including technology roadmap, applications and companies.



Aerospace 63

Nanocoatings in the aerospace market, including technology roadmap, applications and companies.



Automotive 67

Nanocoatings in the automotive market, including technology roadmap, applications and companies.



Textiles 71

Nanocoatings in the textiles market, including technology roadmap, applications and companies.



Biomedical 74

Nanocoatings in the biomedical market, including technology roadmap, applications and companies.



Marine 77

Nanocoatings in the marine market, including technology roadmap, applications and companies.



Exteriors 80

Nanocoatings in the exterior construction market, including technology roadmap, applications and companies.



Interiors 83

Nanocoatings in the interior construction market, including technology roadmap, applications and companies.



Electronics & Optics 86

Nanocoatings in the electronics & optics market, including technology roadmap, applications and companies.



Other 91

Additional markets for nanocoatings including environmental filtration.



Companies 93

Producers, application developers and OEMs.



Latest Reports:



Marine Composites Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174483



Polymeric composites used for manufacturing parts of aquatic vessels like ships, recreational boats, racing boats, power-boats, jet-boards, and sub-marines are called marine composites. It helps to reduce vessel weight and cost of production, improve fuel efficiency, impact resistance, and longevity of the vessel.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/174483



Marine composites include carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP), glass fiber reinforced plastics (GFRP), and foam core materials, used to manufacture different parts of a vessel, for different end-uses. It is in use for the past forty years, and has technically developed over time, responding to market needs. This is an industry which has witnessed strong market growth over the past years and is expected to remain buoyant in the near future. The market revenue as well as volume are estimated to rise in tandem. It has high scope of growth in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.



Home-Insecticides Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174482



Locusts have been known to be a menace to agriculture and cultivation from time immemorial, and Man has gained valuable knowledge and expertise to tackle the menace of insects. However, even today a vast majority of households across the globe suffer from insect attacks, thus generating a multi-million dollar home-insecticide industry. House insects typically include different varieties of ants, spiders, bugs, flies, moths, mosquitoes, and beetles. Different insecticides are required to eliminate different insects. Some of these insects are harmful, and some are not, but all of these are a nuisance to healthy living.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/174482



The home-insecticide market has witnessed rapid growth in almost all the geographies, and is expected to sustain its growth. Asia Pacific accounts for more than half of the total revenue of the home insecticide market. The North American and European markets continue to grow steadily, but the bulk of the sales turnover is from developing countries like India, Indonesia, China, and Philippines. However, Japan has recorded a negative growth, but that is more than compensated by the Asia-Pacific region.



About

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.