New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The Global Nanocomposites Market is projected to reach market revenue of USD 13.64 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for such materials from the modern packaging industry, automotive industry, and government regulations favoring the usage of such products is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Nanocomposites are solid materials that have multiple phases of nanoscale dimensions and are mainly of three types – ceramic, metal, or polymer matrix. They possess properties like flexibility, transparency, high thermal, and electrical conductivity. There is a huge demand for nanocomposites in the food packaging industry mainly because they provide resistance from gases, water, and other hydrocarbons. They are also easily recyclable, making it an appropriate material for usage in the packaging industry. They also provide high tensile strength and thus finds widespread usage in the manufacturing of automobile components. Rapid industrialization around the world has led to an increase in construction activities. The construction sector being one of the main consumers of nanocomposites, is largely contributing to the market's growth. Apart from these, they also find applicability in the electronics and semiconductor industry due to their high thermal and electrical conductivity. Government regulations supporting the usage of nanocomposites in food packaging are a major driver for the market, especially in Europe.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Nanocomposites market and profiled in the report are:



Nanocor Inc., Zyvex Technologies, Du Pont De Nemours, Arkema Inc., Powdermet Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Unidym Inc., Nanocyl S.A., Inframat Corporation and Evonik Industries AG.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Carbon Nanotubes

Nanoclay

Metal Oxide

Nanofiber

Graphene

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Ceramic-matrix

Metal-matrix

Polymer-matrix

Magnetic



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Packaging

Automotive

Aviation

Electronics & Electrical

Military

Construction

Biomedical

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Nanocomposites Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Nanocomposites Market Raw Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Nanocomposites market and its competitive landscape.



