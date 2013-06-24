Nanoelectromechanical System (NEMS) Market to Reach $108.88 Million by 2022

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market (2012 - 2022) by Applications (STM/AFM, Medical, Gas/Flow Sensor, RF), Products (Switches, Cantilevers), Components (Nanotubes, Nanowires, Nanofilms), Materials (Graphene, ZnO, SiC, GaN, SiO2)” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total market is expected to reach $108.88 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.69% from 2012 to 2022.



Browse:

- 130+ Market Data Tables

- 50+ Figures

- 291 Pages and In-Depth Table of Content on “Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/global-NEMS-report-143.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



The term “NEMS”, or “Nanoelectromechanical Systems Market”, is used to describe devices integrating mechanical and electrical functionality on the nanoscale. NEMS form the logical next step of miniaturization from MEMS devices. NEMS typically integrate transistor-like nanoelectronics with mechanical actuators, pumps, or motors, and may thereby form chemical, biological, and physical sensors. The name is derived from typical device dimensions in the nanometer range, leading to low mass, high mechanical resonance frequencies, potentially large quantum mechanical effects such as zero point motion, and a high surface to volume ratio useful for surface-based sensing mechanisms. Uses include accelerometers, or chemical detectors of substances in the air.



The report segregates the overall market for nanoelectromechanical systems into five major segments; namely materials, components, products technology, applications, and geography. In this report, the market is forecasted using both bottoms-up and top-down approaches.



The report describes the various applications of NEMS; like tools & equipments, sensing & control and solid state semiconductors. All the three major applications are further segmented into various sub-segments like microscopic application, mass spectroscopy, airbags, powertrains, industrial, medical, wireless communication, RF devices and memory devices. The application is the major segment in the report as on the basis of the application segment all the other segments are categorized.



On the basis of the applications, various products are described in the report. The nano-products are categorized on the basis of their usage in various applications described in the report. The major products described in the report are nano-tweezers, nano-cantilevers, nano-switches, nano-accelerometers, and nano-fluidic modules. Different nano-products are used for different applications as per their properties and the materials used in them.



The report also describes various nano-components that are majorly used for the production of nano-products. The major nano-components covered in the report are nanotubes, nanowires, nanofilms, and nanobelts. There are various other nano-components like nanocoils and nanogears but they come under the major nano-components. In the report, the differences in the properties of all the major nano-components are also covered.



The report also includes the major nano-materials used in the production of the NEMS devices. All the materials are categorized into three major types; namely nano-metals, nano-semiconductors, and nano-non metals. Different materials are used in the production of different nano-components. The percentage share of the different materials on the basis of their usage in manufacturing nano-components is also explained in the report.



This report describes the overall market by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. North America leads the overall NEMS market; followed by Europe, and APAC. In ROW, Middle East, and Africa are the largest contributors.



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=143



Browse related reports to Semiconductor and Electronics Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com