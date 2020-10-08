Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- "Global Nanogrid Market Research Report 2019-2025"



Nanogrids are the modular building blocks for efficient and reliable energy solutions that support applications extending from emergency power for commercial buildings to the delivery of basic electricity services to people living in extreme poverty. Mostly nanogrids are just small microgrids that normally serve a single building or load. In most cases, the technology requirements for nanogrids are less complex than those for either microgrids or the utility-dominated smart grids, mainly because of their simplicity.



Top Key Players in the Market:



Bosch, Eaton, Greensmith Energy Management Systems, Johnson Controls, Power Generation Services, Alpha Group, Emerson Network Power, Flexenclosure, Green Charge Networks, Ideal Power, Moixa Technology, Nextek Power Systems, NRG Energy, Odyne Systems, Pika Energy, Sunverge Energy, TimberRock Energy Solutions, Trama TechAmbiental, VIA Motors, Village Infrastructure



The proliferation of cell phone usage, which is prompting demand for electricity in remote regions of the world, provides a model of technology dispersal that mimics the Internet. It is more in line with nanogrids than traditional utility distribution systems. A common analogy when discussing nanogrids in the developing world is that of cell phones and the skipping of phone landlines in similar ways these regions are jumping to nanogrids in lieu of traditional centralized transmission infrastructure.



Jan 1, 2011 - With wind, solar and other clean energy sources gaining popularity worldwide, engineers are seeking ways to make renewable energy systems more affordable and to integrate them with existing ac power grids. Much research focuses on distributed power systems and the concept of microgrids, in which multiple electrical generation sources, energy storage, and loads connect as a single point on the grid.



Market Segment by Type:



Nanogrid



Microgrid



Market Segmentation by Application:



Residental



Commercial



This report studies the global market size of Nanogrid, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Nanogrid production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nanogrid are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



