Nanomaterials in Theranostics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- This updated TMR report provides an overview of advanced "Nanomaterials In Theranostics Market" Theranostics refer to a combination of diagnosis and therapy. Diagnosis includes specific tests for a patient to detect a possible disease whereas therapy includes treatment for the diagnosed disease. Theranostics forms a key part of personalized medicine. Nanomaterials can be incorporated and utilized for performing dual functions of diagnostics and therapeutics i.e. Theranostics. .



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Nanomaterials play a very crucial part in the theranostics. The nanomaterials utilized in theranostics are microfluidic and biochips, nano-analytical probes, molecular medicines and personalized bio-medicines. These classes are further segmented as therapeutic agents and diagnostic agents. Examples of therapeutic agents include DNA, siRNA and drugs whilst diagnostic agents include Quantum Dot. The therapeutic agents are delivered in the body via drug/gene carriers in nanomaterials such as micelles, liposomes and polymers. The other nanomaterials used in theranostics include nanocrystals, fullerenes, gold nanoparticles, antibodies and proteins. The utilization of protein as a nanomaterial in theranostics account for the highest share, followed by antibodies, nano crystals, liposomes, gold particles and quantum dots. Proteins accounts for largest utilization due to its high reactivity with pathogens.



Rise in prevalence of critical and unique diseases will augment the growth of nanomaterials in theranostics market. In addition, the ability of this combination to detect and treat the diseases accurately and precisely will also enhance the growth of this market. Moreover, its effectiveness in reducing the number of trial-and-error prescriptions coupled with incidents of hospitalizations due to adverse drug reactions and late diagnoses will trigger the growth of this market significantly. Rise in incidence of cancer globally will boost the growth of this market as theranostic is considered to be one of the most effective treatments of the same.



Some of the major players operating in this market worldwide include Abraxis Biosciences, Inc., Affymetrix, A.P. Pharma, Inc., Advanced Proteome Therapeutics, Inc., Monogram Biosciences, Nanocarrier Co. Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies, Inc. among other significant players.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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