Nanomedicine: Becoming the Hottest Growing Sector

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Nanotechnology market has been experiencing a significant growth across the globe as the technology provides a plethora of new opportunities to improve monitoring capabilities and minimize contaminants in the environment. Nanomedicine being one of the significant applications includes medical applications of nanomaterials, nanoelectronic biosensors, and future applications of molecular nanotechnology. The application of nanotechnology in the biomedical field is playing a vital role where advances are being made in both diagnostics and treatment areas. For many years, nanomedicine has provided benefits to patients with varying conditions. The future will see an increasing contribution from nanomedicine technologies in disease diagnosis to enable higher levels of detection, and medicines to prevent and treat a wide range of disease conditions.



In their latest research study, “Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2017”, RNCOS' analysts have identified that the global nanotechnology industry has been growing at a rapid pace with rising applications in sectors like electronic, enegy, healthcare sector etc. In addition, market trends like nanotechnology-based thin film solar cells with high efficiency; nanomaterials with higher strength; robust growth in nanofibres and nanomedicine market; etc., are booming growth in this industry. Considering the above factors, the global nanotechnology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during 2013-2017.



In the report, the analysts have studied the nanotechnology market by application, by component and by region. On the application front, they have analyzed nanotechnology use in electronics, energy, cosmetics, medical and defence sector. In addition, they have covered the current nanotechnology market and forecast for each of the above mentioned segments till 2017. In terms of component, the nanotechnology market can be segregated into nanomaterials, nanotools and nanodevices. The report covers their present and future shares in the market.



Besides this, the report covers the global R&D funding for the nanotechnology industry, including break-ups for corporate, public and venture capital funding along with their forecasts. The report even covers country-level analysis of R&D funding to provide in-depth understanding about investment related to nanotechnology.



With a view to providing a balanced outlook of the global nanotechnology market to clients, the report also includes the profiles of key industry players like Altair, Nanophase Tech and Nanosys, among others. Overall, the objective of the study is to help clients understand the prospects of the industry, and make sound investment decisions in view of the same.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM488.htm



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- Nanotechnology Market Forecast to 2014 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM376.htm)

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