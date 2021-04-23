Nanomedicine Market Analysis by Technologies, Types, Size, Share, Applications, Growth & Forecast 2027 : Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Gate AG

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- The global nanomedicine market is expected to reach USD 343.8 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increased global incidence of cancer coupled with growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is likely to be the key factors governing market growth. Based on the WHO statistics, in 2018 around 18.07million new cases were registered for cancer in 2018. Additionally, cancer accounted for around 9.5 million deaths in 2018. The incidence of cancer was significantly high and lied around 48.4 percent in Asia Pacific.



Nanomedicine is being increasingly adopted for the treatment of various diseases including cancer and cardiovascular disease. Apart from improved efficacy and safety, factors such as bio-availability and ability to deliver diagnostic and therapeutic agents to targeted sites are expected to stimulate market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period. This can be mainly associated with increasing incidence of cancer in the region. Based on estimates, along with high incidence of cancer as compared to other regions, the mortality rate of cancer in Asia is also significantly high. In 2018, the mortality rate was around 57.3 percent for Asia Pacific while it was around 20.3 percent for Europe. Increasing number of deaths of cancer patients is likely to lead to a rise in the adoption of nanomedicine in the region. Moreover, success of nanomedicines in the treatment of heart diseases is also expected to be a major factor affecting demand in the region.



Get a Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1048



Key participants include:

- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

- AMAG Pharmaceuticals

- Bio-Gate AG

- Celgene Corporation

- Johnson & Johnson



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Nanomedicine Market on the basis of products, drug delivery system, application and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

- Therapeutics

- Regenerative Medicine

- In-vitro diagnostics

- In-vivo diagnostic

- Vaccines



Drug Delivery System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

o Nanobots

o Nanoghosts

o Nanoclusters

o Nanobubbles

o Exosomes

o Injectable Nanoparticle Generator

o Dendrimers

o Liposomes

o Carbon nanotube

o Graphene

o Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

o Oncology

o Infectious diseases

o Cardiology

o Orthopedics

o Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

o North America

? U.S

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

o Asia Pacific

? China

? India

o Latin America

? Brazil

o MEA



Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nanomedicine-market



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Dendrimers are expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period. These nano-devices have emerged as a powerful class of nanomaterials owing to their unique features. These nanoparticles are being opted as an efficient therapeutic strategy in the treatment of various neurological disorders.

- Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow significantly in the coming years. Nanomedicines are projected to be opted for the treatment of cancer and cardiovascular disease in the region. Furthermore, efforts by government as well as medical institutes of the region are also anticipated to foster market demand. For instance: Recently in 2018, the Indian Council of Medical Research announced launching nano-medicine task force. The main aim of the scheme is to explore as well as convert nano-enabled technologies towards clinical applications.

- Under its subsidiary NanoMedical systems, the company offers silicon-based medical nanotechnology products which are utilized for providing improved biomarker detection for research, microbial surveillance, and diagnostics. The company has manufacturing facilities located across the U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. As of 2017, while the company's Pharmaceutical segment accounted for around 36.3 percent of the revenue of the company, the medical devices segment accounted for 26.6 percent of the total revenue.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

Chapter 4. Nanomedicine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nanomedicine Segmentation Analysis

……..

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH)

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Insights

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Insights

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. ABLYNX

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Insights

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. AMAG Pharmaceuticals

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Insights

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Bio-Gate AG

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Insights

Continued….



Request For Customization of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1048



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of the clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

- Cell Isolation Market Trends



- Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Size



- Bioprosthetics Market Share



- Computational Biology Market Demand



- Immunohematology Market Forecast