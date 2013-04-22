Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) was announced concerning whether certain Nanometrics officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Nanometrics officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the Company’s 2005 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Nanometrics with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Board of Directors recommends that Nanometrics’ shareholders vote to approve the Company’s 2005 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended. The amendment increases the aggregate number of shares of Nanometrics’ common stock authorized for issuance under the 2005 Equity Incentive Plan by 2,600,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on NASDAQ:NANO common stock.



Nanometrics Incorporated reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $230.06 million in 2011 to $182.88 million in 2012.



Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) traded in early 2012 as high as $20.72 per share and declined to $12.66 in late 2012.



On April 19, 2013, NASDAQ:NANO shares closed at $13.75 per share



