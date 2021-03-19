Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Nanopatterning Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rapid increase in demand for nano-patterned surfaces is one of the key factors driving the growth of the nano-patterning market. Also, growing demand in the healthcare sector for biomedical applications is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The growing use of nanopatterning technology to treat coronary heart disease is also expected to propel the market growth.



Based on the types, the Nanopatterning market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability.



Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, OBDUCAT AB has introduced innovative technology using chemical vapor deposition method, enabling the complete industrialization of nanoimprint lithography. This innovative technology will empower OBDUCAT to maintain a nanometer-level pattern resolution and, at the same time, maintaining the desired anti-stick properties.

The nanoimprint lithography segment dominates the market throughout the forecast time frame due to the higher throughput capability.

The UV nanoimprint lithography segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period owing to the ability to print intricate patterns on wafers. On the other side, the Soft lithography segment is likely to see substantial growth in the future due to advantages such as fast prototyping.

Due to the rising use of IoT and AI-powered smart devices across the world, nanopatterning technology uses has increased in the consumer electronics sector, which is expected to boost this segment growth in the nanopatterning market.

North America held the largest market share of the market in 2019. Due to the technological developments and investments by the market players, the nanopatterning market is growing in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Owing to the significant adoption of this technology in fabrication and electronics manufacturing industries, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness a substantial market growth over the forecast period.

Key participants include Toppan Photomasks, Inc., Nano Terra, Inc., AMO GmbH, Nanonex Corporation, Obducat AB, IMS Chips, Micro Resist Technology GmbH, NIL Technology ApS, SVG Optronics Co., Ltd, and Vistec Electron Beam GmbH, among others.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Nanoimprint Lithography

E-beam lithography

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soft lithography

UV nanoimprint lithography

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Foundry

Others



Important the study on the Nanopatterning market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market.



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopatterning-market



