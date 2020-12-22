Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market



The global nanopharmaceutical drugs market size is forecasted to reach a value of USD 82.71 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% according to an analysis by Emergen Research. The nanopharmaceutical drugs market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, neurology, and anti-biotic. Factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, increased investments, and technological advancements in disease diagnostic procedures will drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Key participants include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Merck & Co. Inc., among others.



Market Drivers



The microemulsion is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 8.3% of the nanopharmaceutical drugs market during the forecast period. Microemulsions have gained importance as these reduce drug toxicity and increase clinical potency. The application of nanopharmaceutical drugs in oncology accounted for the largest market share of over 36.0% in 2019. By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies accounted for the largest market share of over 57.0% of the nanopharmaceutical drugs market in 2019. The increased purchasing power of the people has led to an increase in the number of hospitals and pharmacies, globally, which has encouraged the growth of the nanopharmaceutical drugs market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liposomes

Polymeric Micelles

Microemulsion

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Nanoemulsion

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Cardiovascular/Physiology

Anti-inflammatory/Immunology

Neurology

Anti-Infective

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Off-Line Pharmacies

Retail On-Line Pharmacies



Regional Analysis



The North American region held the highest market share of 47.2% of the nanopharmaceutical drugs market in the year 2019, owing to the highly developed healthcare services in the region. However, the Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the fast-developing healthcare sector and the expected growth in the number of super-speciality clinics in the region.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of cancer



4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population



4.2.2.3. Increased investments in R&D activities



4.2.2.4. Technological advancements in disease diagnostic procedures



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive nanopharmaceutical drug discovery



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Liposomes



5.1.2. Polymeric Micelles



5.1.3. Microemulsion



5.1.4. Solid Lipid Nanoparticles



5.1.5. Nanoemulsion



5.1.6. Others



Chapter 6. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Oncology



6.1.2. Cardiovascular/Physiology



6.1.3. Anti-inflammatory/Immunology



6.1.4. Neurology



6.1.5. Anti-Infective



6.1.6. Others



Chapter 7. Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Hospital Pharmacies



7.1.2. Retail Off-Line Pharmacies



7.1.3. Retail On-Line Pharmacies



To be continued…!

