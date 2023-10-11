Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Holds the Highest Share, Trends, Overview, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2023 -- The global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2022 to USD 6.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™



Browse in-depth TOC on "Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market"



258 - Tables

47 - Figures

252 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=130496085



The major vendors covered in the nanosatellite and microsatellite market GomSpace (Denmark), Lockheed Martin (US), L3Harris (US), Sierra Nevada Corporation (US), AAC Clyde Space (Scotland), Planet Labs (US), Surrey Satellite Technology (UK), Northrop Grumman (US), OHB SE (Germany), Tyvak (US), Raytheon Intelligence and Space (US), Pumpkin Space Systems (US), Beyond Gravity (Switzerland), Millennium Space Systems (US), Exolaunch (Germany), Axelspace (US), Nanoavionics (US), GAUSS (Italy), Spire Global (US), Dauria Space (Russia), C3S (Hungary), Swarm (US), Alen Space (Spain), Satlantis (Spain), Dhruva Space (India), Astrocast (Switzerland), Kepler Aerospace (India).



These players have implemented various growth strategies, such as partnerships, business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches to develop their presence in the nanosatellite and microsatellite market. The most widely used strategies by businesses have been partnerships and new product launches which helped them transform their offerings and widen their customer base.



GomSpace is a leading global supplier of high-end nanosatellite design, integration, and manufacture for academic, governmental, and commercial customer. The company provides advanced miniaturized radio technologies, nanosatellite solar systems, and integrated systems. GomSpace provides a variety of options in the area of nanosatellite and microsatellite. The company provides orbit control systems, mission payloads, power systems, communication systems, command and data handling. The company has considerable flying heritage from the GOMX in orbit technology demonstration program and competence in designing attitude and orbit control systems for nanosatellite. Numerous potent onboard computers are provided by GomSpac's command and data handling segment.The company offers solutions for the IoT, global tracking, communications, defence and security, remote sensing, and science missions. GomSoace maintains offices in the US and Singapore as well as subsidiaries in Sweden and Luxembourg. The company offers its solutions to variety of sectors, including national and internation government, commercial organizations, universities, and science organizations.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=130496085



Lockheed Martin is a global supplier of aerospace and security systems. The company provides advanced technology system, product, services, research, design, development, integration, and sustainability. The company offers various management, technical, engineering, scientific, logistical, systems integration, and cybersecurity services. The LM 50 product line, availablefromLockheed Martin's space division, includes satellites weighing up to 100kg. The LM 50 product line is concentrated on the development of small, inexpensive spacecraft. The spacecraft's small size limits the size, weight, and power of LM 50 class payloads.



Browse Other Reports:



Video Management System Market



Automated Machine Learning Market



Quantum Cryptography Market



Healthcare Cybersecurity Market



Green Technology and Sustainability Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/nanosatellite-and-microsatellite-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/nanosatellite-and-microsatellite.asp