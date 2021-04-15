Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market size is expected to reach USD 7.13 Billion at a steady CAGR of 19.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



Increasing demand for improved communications and services and growing traction of Internet of Things are some key factors driving growth of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market. Nanosatellite and microsatellite launches are low-risk and have a high success rate. Satellite launches are carried out by government agencies, private companies, as well as others. Overall cost of launches are substantially lower than conventional satellite launches due to reduced size and mass of payloads. Miniature satellites are currently being deployed in low earth orbit for remote sensing and communication.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

In August 2020, Alén Space partnered with Orbital Transports for their Nanosatellite and Microsatellite products consisting of SmallSat Catalog. This acquisition is expected to help in the nanosatellite and microsatellite application of Emerson for commercial and defense purposes.



Application segment revenue is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Applications of nano satellite include for communications, Earth monitoring, and remote sensing.



Among the vertical segments, has commercial segment accounted for largest revenue share in the market, driven by increasing deployment of nanosatellites and microsatellites for commercial applications.



North America accounted for maximum revenue share in 2020 and expected to continue to account for majority revenue share over the forecasted period. This can be attributed to rapidly growing communication channels and rising data volumes driven by increasing number companies and sectors going digital.



Major companies operating in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market include Planet Labs, Innovative Solutions in Space, Space Quest, D-Orbit, Deep Blue Globe, DHV Technology, Berlin Space Technology, ADASPACE, Adaptive Lunch Solution, and Alén Space.



Important Points Mentioned in the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Study

Factors such as robust presence of international Nanosatellite and Microsatellite solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Solar Panel

Onboard Computers

Power System

Antennas

Sensors and Actuators

Thermal Control System



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Communication

Earth Monitoring

Scientific Research

Biological Research

Mapping and Navigation

Academic Training



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Defense

Government

Commercial

Civil

Broadcasting



