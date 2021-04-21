Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market size is expected to reach USD 7.13 Billion at a steady CAGR of 19.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for improved communications and services and growing traction of Internet of Things are some key factors driving growth of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market. Nanosatellite and microsatellite launches are low-risk and have a high success rate. Satellite launches are carried out by government agencies, private companies, as well as others. Overall cost of launches are substantially lower than conventional satellite launches due to reduced size and mass of payloads. Miniature satellites are currently being deployed in low earth orbit for remote sensing and communication.



In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.



North America accounted for maximum revenue share in 2020 and expected to continue to account for majority revenue share over the forecasted period. This can be attributed to rapidly growing communication channels and rising data volumes driven by increasing number companies and sectors going digital.



Major companies operating in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market include Planet Labs, Innovative Solutions in Space, Space Quest, D-Orbit, Deep Blue Globe, DHV Technology, Berlin Space Technology, ADASPACE, Adaptive Lunch Solution, and Alén Space.



The report on global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Solar Panel

Onboard Computers

Power System

Antennas

Sensors and Actuators

Thermal Control System



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Communication

Earth Monitoring

Scientific Research

Biological Research

Mapping and Navigation

Academic Training



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Defense

Government

Commercial

Civil

Broadcasting



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry.



Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)



