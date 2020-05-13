Nanosilver Market 2020 Growth by Key Players Bayer MaterialScience, NovaCentrix, Blue Nano Inc, Cambrios Technologies Corp, Cima NanoTech, Inc., Inkron

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Global Nanosilver Market report provides in-depth information about Industry overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, drivers, challenges, trends, industry landscape, size and forecast.



Global Nanosilver Market size was estimated at USD 1 Billion in 2016 and is projected to surpass USD 3.3 Billion by the year 2024.



Nanosilver market will propel owing to its wide-ranging applications in the medical, electrical, food & beverage, and personal care industry by 2024. The product possesses excellent anti-microbial features, making it effective for applications across the industries mentioned above. In the electronics industry, the product is broadly used for providing coatings on electronics, carbons, or carbon blocks, which are used in ACs, refrigerators, and various other electronic devices.



Nanotechnology is viable to get a strong push from North America, which will help in attaining promising gains in the nanosilver market in the coming years. It is broadly used in electronic devices due to its electrical & thermal conductivity in adhesives, inks, and pastes. Additionally, the nanosilver market is expected to increase due to the medical industry, which is making substantial investments in the R&D to create advanced equipment including cardiovascular implants, bone cement, and bio-diagnosis. These trends are predicted to contribute significantly to nanosilver market during the forecast period.



The North American nanosilver industry was estimated to be worth over $400 Million in 2016. This can be accredited to the swift technological headways complimented with robust demand for consumer devices including home appliances, entertainment products, telecom equipment, and computer peripherals.



As the key players in nanosilver market persist to make concerted efforts towards investing, upgrading, and refining the product applications portfolio, the nanosilver market is hopeful to witness commendable growth in the coming years. The predominant nanosilver product manufacturers include NovaCentrix, Creative Technology Solutions Co. Ltd., Nano Silver Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd., Applied Nanotech Holdings, Inc., SILVIX Co. Ltd., and Bayer Material Science.



The latest trend emerging in the nanosilver market is of upcoming players keenly engaging in forming significant alliances with the OEM partners, printhead manufacturers and system integrators in a vast range of verticals, including textile, décor, graphics, industrial packaging. The market further anticipates mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations that would improve its profitability and expand the customer base in a drastic way. According to a recent report compiled, the nanosilver market is forecast to register a decent CAGR of 15.6% over 2017-2024.



