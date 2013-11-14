Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Featured Short Squeeze - NanoTech Entertainment (OTCMKTS:NTEK) Set To Change The Future Of Television Through Their Nuvola NP-1 4K Ultra HD Media Player.



We believe that NanoTech Entertainment(OTCMKTS:NTEK) will be ready to ship their Nuvola NP-1 Player before the holidays and reveal to the trading world the large quanity of pre-orders they have under their belt, triggering a short squeeze. Short Sale Data revealed a short total of 341,295 Shares Short From the October high of .17 cents. With Big Orders Coming In, NanoTech could catch the shorts off guard and trigger a new 52 week high with high revenue numbers and future revenue projections.



NanoTech Entertainment(OTCMKTS:NTEK)- will be offering the bundle with the SEIKI 39-inch 4K Ultra HD TV with an MSRP of $699 and the 50-inch with an MSRP of $1,199. Later this year, a SEIKI 65-inch set will also be available. All units include three HDMI ports, a USB port for viewing up to 4K resolution images and MP3 playback, remote control, and an HDMI 1.4 standard braided cable capable of HD and 4K Ultra HD video resolutions.



The Nuvola NP-1 is the world's first streaming media player that supports 4K Ultra HD movies. Connect via Ethernet or Wi-Fi to any network with 6Mbit/s or greater and start watching TV in Ultra High Definition. Nuvola can stream 4K UltraHD movies and videos from a variety of sources including the bundled NanoFlix UHD channel.



The Nuvola NP-1 is powered by the fastest mobile processor on the market today. The all-purpose media player uses the NVidia Tegra 4 processor that features a Quad Core Cortex-A15 processor with an amazing 72 GPU's for incredible graphics processing power. The system comes standard with 2GB DDR RAM, 16GB Internal Flash Storage and has external connections for USB storage devices. From decoding 4K UltraHD Videos to playing state of the art 3D Video games, the Nuvola has the power to do it all.



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