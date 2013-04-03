Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market in the US 2012-2016 New Market Study Published

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 84.79 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the low R and D cost. The Nanotechnology Drug Delivery market in the US has also been witnessing the trend of emergence of personalized medicines. However, the increasing safety concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market in the US 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also covers the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Alkermes plc.,Celgene Corp., Novartis AG and SkyePharma plc .



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., AlphaRx Inc., Amgen, Inc., Angiotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biophan Technologies, Inc., Calando Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cephalon, Inc., Cerulean Pharma, Inc, Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc., CritiTech, Inc., CytImmune Sciences, Inc., Elan Corporation, plc, Debiotech SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Nano Interface Technology, Inc, Spherics, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SoluBest Ltd., Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PharmaNova Inc. Particle Sciences, Inc., Novavax, Inc., Nanotherapeutics, Inc., NanoSight Ltd., NanoCarrier Co. Ltd., NanoBioMagnetics, Inc., Nano Interface Technology, Inc, Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp., Kuecept Ltd., Izon Science Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



