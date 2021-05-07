Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The global nanotechnology market size is expected to reach USD 290.93 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



The latest report on the Nanotechnology market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Nanotechnology industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.



This report studies the global Nanotechnology market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nanotechnology market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).



Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue share growth rate in 2020 due to increased application of nanotechnology by China. Rapid development of nanotechnology-based science and technology in China has attracted global attention. China has invested majorly in the technology in the past decade, and this has been one of the key areas of focus in long-term scientific programs between 2006 and 2020.



Key players in the market include Fujitsu laboratories, Ltd., Bayer Material Science, Ademtech, GE Healthcare, IBM research, Hewlett-Packard Co., Intel, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Cypress Semiconductor, and Cortex Biochem.



Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Type Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nanomaterials

Nanocomposites

Nano devices

Nano tools

Others



Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food and Agriculture

Healthcare

Information and Technology

Environment

Energy

Cosmetics

Others



Besides exploring the company profiles of prominent market leaders, the research gather and analyses raw data on the regulatory framework, cost structure, import and export status, supply chain management and supply chain management expected to shape the trajectory of the business landscape. The researchers behind the study have further leveraged the industry-leading assessment tools to gauge the growing level of competition, recent acquisition and mergers, product launches and new entrants.



