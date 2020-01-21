New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The term nanotechnology describes a range of technologies performed on a nanometer scale with widespread applications in various industries. Nanotechnology encompasses the production and application of physical, chemical, and biological system at scales ranging from individual atoms or molecules to around 100 nanometers. Using nanotechnology, materials can effectively be made stronger, lighter, more durable, more reactive, more sieve-like, or better electrical conductors.



Technological development by the emerging economies in Asia-Pacific boosts the growth of the nanotechnology market. The regional growth is expected to be influenced by high demand for nanotechnology in medical imaging. Moreover, various technological advancements related to automotive and healthcare vertical due to government initiatives such as increased investment in R&D propel the market growth. For instance, China is building the world's largest multifunctional research platform for nanotechnology, which would help develop more powerful computers and intelligent robots. The Vacuum Interconnected Nano-X Research Facility in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province integrates the state-of-art capabilities of material growth, device fabrication, and testing in one ultra-high vacuum environment. Nano-X is expected to be incorporated into China's national research infrastructure system, and to become a world-class open platform for research and development in Nano science and nanotechnology, providing advanced technical support for the national strategy of high-end technologies.



The global nanotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into nanodevices and nanosensors. Nanodevices is subsegmented into nanomanipulators, nanomechanical test instruments, nanoscale infrared spectrometers, and others. Nanosensor is further divided into optical nanosensor, biological nanosensor, chemical nanosensor, physical nanosensor, and others. By application, the market is fragmented into electronics, energy, chemical manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Applied Nanotech Holdings Inc., Thermofisher Scientific, Imina Technologies Sa, Bruker Axs, Kleindiek Nanotechnik Gmbh, eSpin Technologies, Inc., Advanced Nano Products, Biosensor International, and Nanoics Imaging Ltd.



These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



