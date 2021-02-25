Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The global nanowire battery market is expected to reach a market size of USD 352.9 million at a relatively rapid CAGR in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected high revenue growth rate can be attributed to increasing investment by major automotive manufacturers in research and development activities for production of more cost-effective and advanced nanowire batteries. The increasing need to enhance the working capacity of cell phones and laptops on a single charge has also resulted in rising adoption of nanowire batteries for application in the equipment and devices produced in the consumer electronics industry. Technological advancement of smart wearables, smartphones, and smart homes are also increasing the need for batteries with high energy density. The high energy density of nanowire batteries has also boosted adoption of nanowire batteries for the production of smartphones and smart wearables.



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Nanowire Battery industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Nanowire Battery industry.



Key Highlights of Report

In November 2020, Panasonic, which is the largest manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries in the world, signed an agreement with Equinor – a Nordic energy company – and Norsk Hydro – an engineering and industrial company. The collaboration is expected to support the development of a battery business in Northern Europe.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for largest market share of 32.6% in 2019. Increasing need to improve the working capacity of cell phones and laptops on a single charge has increased the usage of nanowire batteries in the consumer electronics industry.

The silicon segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period. The high charge storage capacities of silicon nanowires has been resulting in increasing demand for silicon material-based nanowire batteries.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share contribution to the global nanowire battery market in 2019. Increasing investment in research and development activities by automotive manufacturers for advancement and production of more cost-effective and efficient nanowire batteries is projected to drive growth of the nanowire batteries market in the region.

Key players in the market include Amprius, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., OneD Material, Inc., Nexeon Ltd., NEI Corporation, XG Sciences, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI Co., and Enevate Corporation.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Aviation

Automotive

Medical Devices

Power Generation

Others



Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Germanium

Silicon

Transition Metal oxides (manganese oxide, lead oxides anodes, heterostructure TMOs)



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

