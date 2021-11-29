Nant Ltd Offers a Comprehensive Range of Water Safety Services to Different Industries in the UK

West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Nant Ltd provides a comprehensive range of water safety services to businesses operating across a range of core sectors including care homes, educational organisations, hotels & leisure and local authorities. To create a bespoke water safety plan for their clients, they follow a tried-and-tested four-step process, which includes consultation, risk assessment, report and plan, implementation, monitoring and reviewing.



Primarily, Nant Ltd provides legionella risk assessment and hygiene services. Under legionella risk assessments, their professionals identify all hot and cold-water systems, record water temperature, provide detailed floor plans showing the client's entire water system, assess all potential risk factors, provide a structured plan for the management of water responsibilities, and do much more.



Their standard package includes monthly temperature monitoring, quarterly shower descaling, 6-monthly expansion vessel purge and servicing, 6-monthly & annual cistern inspections, including TVC water samples, annual wholesome cistern cleaning and disinfection, and annual hot water storage vessel purging.



A representative of the company stated, "We provide a comprehensive package of water safety services that can guarantee you fulfil all your legal responsibilities. If you're looking for a simple and trustworthy way to make sure you're not leaving yourself (or any of the people in your facility) at risk from water-related problems, then you've found it."



Since 1994, Nant Ltd has been operating in the industry and over time has amassed a huge customer base throughout the UK. They have an outstanding team of highly skilled and trained professionals who go the extra mile to deliver impeccable water safety services and products, beyond their expectations.



Accredited by Legionella Control Association, Nant Ltd works in full compliance with environmental regulations. They actively pursue opportunities to minimise the environmental impact of their operations, concentrating particularly on the use of energy, waste disposal, and water discharges



About Nant Ltd

