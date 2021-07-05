Nant Ltd Offers a Wide Range of Water Safety Solutions to Clients Across the UK

West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2021 -- Nant Ltd, a water safety specialist, provides a wide range of water safety solutions to clients across the UK. Their water safety services are designed to help clients comply with existing regulations for workplace water safety. They have a team of experienced professionals who carries out several critical tasks including risk assessment, cleaning & disinfection, water sampling and system servicing. They use latest technology to offer a market leading and fully accredited water safety services without any hassle.



They offer their water safety solutions to private and public sector clients including schools, residential nursing homes, day centres and many more places that need water safety rule and regulations. They strive hard to achieve the highest service standards by providing a quality, cost effective, client focused service that meets each customer's needs and requirements. Anyone looking for the water safety risk management service can contact them now via their websit.e.



Talking about their water safety services, a representative from the company stated, "We provide a comprehensive package of water safety services that can guarantee you fulfil all your legal responsibilities. Our team includes varied specialists who are dedicated to providing the highest possible quality water safety services in a timely manner. If you're looking for a simple and trustworthy way to make sure you're not leaving yourself at risk from water-related problems, then our services are the best option."



Nant was established in 1994 to provide top quality service in Legionella control. They provide wide a comprehensive range of water safety and compliance for commercial, institutional, and local facilities across the UK. By actively listening to customers and employing the best engineering minds in the business, they continue to offer innovative solutions. Nant Ltd aims to work in partnership with our clients and together provide a safe and comfortable environment for all building users



About Nant Ltd

Nant Ltd provides provide water safety solutions to the owners and occupiers of premises across the UK and assist in the fulfilment of the legal responsibilities relating to Legionella control as laid out in the HSE's Approved Code of Practice and Guidance. They operate both in the private and public sector and cover a wide variety of premises including schools, residential/nursing homes, day centres, leisure centres and offices. They have a team of experienced professionals comprises qualified risk assessors, water safety consultants and engineers who specialise in Legionella control and prevention of Legionnaires' disease.



