Nant Ltd Offers Legionella Water Testing and Legionella Control for Healthcare Organisations and Local Authorities

West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- One of the leading suppliers of water safety systems, Nant Ltd offers Legionella water testing for private healthcare organisations and local authorities. Their water risk assessment solutions help businesses to ensure they are adhering to legal compliance and regulatory standards. The process includes Legionella testing and a detailed assessment of a business' water systems to determine its health, before then planning out any required remedial work to bring the system up to a safe operational level.



Their water risk assessment solutions include a vast range of hygiene services for businesses to help them ensure long term protection of their water supply. Through their regular remote monitoring and testing, they pinpoint potential risk factors and find the most suitable solutions, tailor made to the client's needs and requirements, and ensure compliance with legislations in the UK.



Nant Ltd is a well-renowned service provider in Legionella risk assessment. With their experienced team of professionals and engineers, they have been market leaders in terms of innovation, efficiency and superior quality products and solutions that help keep water facilities safe and secure. They provide a wide range of water safety and testing services for housing organisations, private healthcare and other institutional facilities that can be customized to the needs and requirements of their clients.



Talking about their Legionella water testing solutions, a representative of the company stated, "The Legionella risk assessment forms the foundation of a water safety plan. It ensures that our clients maintain compliance with the relevant regulations and provides crucial information over the health of the water systems that can help to design a bespoke plan. A comprehensive range of hygiene services is the key to your water's long-term protection."



About Nant Ltd

Nant Ltd provides water safety solutions to the owners and occupiers of premises across the UK and assists in the fulfilment of the legal responsibilities relating to Legionella control as laid out in the HSE's Approved Code of Practice and Guidance. They operate both in the private and public sector and cover a wide variety of premises including schools, residential/nursing homes, day centres, leisure centres and offices. They have a team of experienced professionals comprising qualified risk assessors, water safety consultants and engineers who specialise in Legionella control and prevention of Legionnaires' disease.



