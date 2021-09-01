Nant Ltd Provides a Broad Range of Water Safety Systems for Safe and Secure Water Supply

West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- A leading water safety services and products provider, Nant Ltd offers a broad range of water safety systems to guarantee a safe and secure water supply. They work with the latest technology to provide market-leading and fully accredited services to help clients comply with regulations. They provide several solutions for risk assessments, including water sampling and system servicing to assure a safe water supply certified by a team of experts and professionals.



The company offers safety rules and regulatory compliance solutions to both public and private sectors, including housing institutions, private healthcare and local authorities. They strive to achieve the highest quality standards, client-focused services, and offer value for money solutions. Regardless of the size of the business, the company carries out all the services required for the legal compliance of UK's water risk assessment regulations. The team of Nant Ltd analyses the issues carefully and ensures workspaces have safe water supply. The company assures long-term protection and safeguard from bacterial water diseases.



Nant Ltd offers top-quality services in Legionella risk assessments, being leaders within the market since 1994. Their core principles of innovation, excellence, professionalism, and dedication to customer satisfaction has cemented their pedigree within the water safety and compliance industry. Along with providing water safety systems, the company takes care of preserving the environment and sustainable development. Nant Ltd provides regulatory compliant solutions for commercial, institutional, and local buildings across the clients of the UK.



Talking about their risk assessment services, a representative from Nant Ltd said, "We provide a comprehensive package of water safety services that can guarantee to fulfil legal responsibilities. We provide more than just services for managing the whole system and reduce the risk of water-related problems. Our experts believe that a four-step process including consultation, risk assessment, reporting, and planning, along with implementation and review, is necessary to bespoke water safety plans."



About Nant Ltd

Nant Ltd provides water safety solutions to the owners and occupiers of premises across the UK and assists in the fulfilment of the legal responsibilities relating to Legionella control as laid out in the HSE's Approved Code of Practice and Guidance. They operate both in the private and public sector and cover a wide variety of premises including schools, residential/nursing homes, day centres, leisure centres and offices. They have a team of experienced professionals comprising qualified risk assessors, water safety consultants and engineers who specialise in Legionella control and prevention of Legionnaires' disease.



For more information, please visit: https://nantltd.co.uk/



Contact Details



Nant Ltd

Crescent House,

Broad Street, Bilston,

Wolverhampton

West Midlands

WV14 0BZ

Phone: 01902 636355