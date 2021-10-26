Nant Ltd Provides Water Testing Systems and Hygiene Services to Ensure Clean and Sanitised Water Supply

West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2021 -- Nant Ltd provides water testing systems and hygiene services to ensure clean and sanitised water supplies for businesses and properties across a range of industries. They offer a wide range of comprehensive water safety solutions to tackle short-term and long-term problems that affect the client's water supply. With the help of the latest technology, their team ensure that businesses and organizations are compliant with the latest standards upheld within the water safety industry. Their services help clients identify problem areas and provide personalised solutions for a continuous supply of clean water for various requirements.



Nant Ltd work across a selection of core industries, with their services being utilised by care homes, educational institutions, hotels, and other business organizations. The advanced testing systems, powered by a plethora of modern features, that they employ at client locations are efficient and cost-effective, making them a popular choice for water testing and safety analysis. They provide regular monitoring and inspection of the water supply which helps them identify issues before they arise and tailor solutions to best combat any future risks.



Nant Ltd is a renowned water quality and safety partner which has a massive customer base across the UK due to their quality of service and use of advanced monitoring technologies to future proof clients from threats to their water systems and infrastructure. Their dedicated team of experienced professionals is one of the key reasons behind their success in water risk assessment and legionella control and testing.



Talking about their water testing systems, a representative of the company stated, "A comprehensive range of hygiene services is the key to your water's long-term protection. Whether you're looking to be proactive and safeguard yourself from bacteria, or resolve an emerging issue quickly, we can help. The finer points of your personalised water hygiene service will be dictated by the results of a Legionella risk assessment."



About Nant Ltd

Nant Ltd provides water safety solutions to the owners and occupiers of premises across the UK and assists in the fulfilment of the legal responsibilities relating to Legionella control as laid out in the HSE's Approved Code of Practice and Guidance. They operate both in the private and public sector and cover a wide variety of premises including schools, residential/nursing homes, day centres, leisure centres and offices. They have a team of experienced professionals comprising qualified risk assessors, water safety consultants and engineers who specialise in Legionella control and prevention of Legionnaires' disease.



