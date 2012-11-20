Nantucket Brand, a Retailer of Madras, Seersucker & Red Clothing, Announces Holiday Sale

Nantucket, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Nantucket Brand, a retailer of an exclusive brand of madras, seersucker and Red style clothing, has announced a large sale for Thanksgiving day through Cyber Monday (November 22th-26th). All customers will get 20% off orders over $50, 30% off orders over $150, and 40% off orders over $200.



NantucketBrand.com sells their own line of classic, Nantucket style clothing for women and men. In addition to their exclusive brand of clothing, they offer a wide selection of nautical decor and gifts.



NantucketBrand.com focuses on the best of Nantucket style - upscale, classy and relaxed. Their apparel line includes seersucker clothing, madras clothing, linen shirts, Red, dresses, polo shirts, and much more.



They have a wide variety of nautical decor and gifts such as door knockers, weather vanes, nautical bedding, pillows, ship's wheels, Nantucket artwork & signs, porthole mirrors, nautical clocks, and much more.



Nantucket Brand was founded in 2005 by Nantucket Island native Andrew Maury and is now run by the Maury family, including Andrew's parents and brothers. The Maury family has island roots dating back to 1945 when Andrew's grandfather, John Maury, purchased The Emporium of Nantucket from a local shopkeeper.



The family's long island history gives them an understanding of the Nantucket lifestyle and history, which is reflected in their products. Their clothing is designed for the casual lifestyle that Nantucket offers yet with a refined look that boasts style.



The Maury family still proudly operates The Emporium of Nantucket, located in cobble stoned downtown Nantucket at 33 Main Street. The store has three departments; gifts, home furnishings and of course it's Nantucket Brand clothing department. To find their products online, please visit: http://nantucketbrand.com



