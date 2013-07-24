Nanyang Business School Introduces MBA in Asia Program

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Nayang Business School, a Singapore based business school now introduces competitive MBA program in Asia. Considering Asia’s growing influence on the global marketplace, they have decided to start MBA in Asia.



According to the founder of the business school, Asia is soon going to be world’s dominant regional economy. With their MBA program in Asia they are bringing right opportunity and action that will provide the much needed competitive advantage to the candidates.



“We are located in Singapore, which has its environment like ‘east meets west’. This is the ideal place to kick start career in Asia because it is the regional hub for multinationals- India, China, North East Asia, South East Asia, and South Asia. Moreover, talented individuals of our business school come from different industries and backgrounds, ad from around twenty nations around the world. This ensures interactive and interesting learning experience with varied debate of ideas and views,” he said.



The new curriculum of this MBA program will include deeper knowledge in doing business in Asia, global leadership across cultures, and relevant and broader industry application. The MBA courses at Nanyang widely use case studies by Asian Business Case Centre, which is the leading producer of Asian case studies. This serves the need for quality business research in the Asia-Pacific region, which is important for a successful MBA career in Asia.



A spokesperson of the business school also claims value learning experience for the candidates. He says, “Those who are pursuing MBA programs with us are getting a new innovative curriculum and real value for money considering costs of studying in other business schools in Europe or US. We provide very comfortable living environment with lots of greeneries along with low tuition fees, which provides more value for money.”



Several reputable bodies have ranked Nanyang’s MBA courses and some of these popular entities include Businessweek, US News, Financial Times, The Economist, and more. Global MBA Rankings by Financial Times 2013 raked Nanyang’s MBA program as 7th in the world.



“After completing my graduation I would like to explore more diversities of the Asian marketplace. I am sure that Nanyang’s programs will help me to get great exposure and make a successful MBA career,” says Yasmine Ali, Singapore.



