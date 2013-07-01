Naomi Campbell's Hair Loss Secret Sparks Discourse on Thinning Hair Among Women

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Naomi Campbell may be one of the most beautiful women in the world, but she is not without her flaws. A recent article in The Huffington Post unveiled her secret burden: she has suffered from major hair loss. Many suspect that years of wearing weaves for the sake of fashion and beauty caused the problem, and failing to seek treatment for her problem has made it an irreversible one. Campbell is not alone in this: it is rumored that other celebrities, including Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, and Britney Spears are in the same boat, as are countless women around the world.



In his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness, Seymour Weaver III, MD, who has over thirty years in practice and celebrity clients to his credit, opens up the discussion about what women who share a similar problem should do. So many women are tempted to follow the example set by the celebrities: to cover up their thinning hair with a weave. Unfortunately, this only makes the problem worse, weakening the hair and providing them with a false sense of having found a solution, preventing them from getting the care that they need in time to reverse the problem.



Women who suspect that they are losing their hair or have discovered bald patches should not be seeking the help of a “weave-master”, they should be turning to the medical community. Dr. Weaver amply demonstrates this in his book, arming women with the knowledge that they need to confidently approach a dermatologist.



Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hairloss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://drseymourweaver.com.



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For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770