Naperville Dentist Treats Sleep Disorders

The Suburban TMJ Center is located in Naperville, Illinois and is home to one of the finest dentists in the area, Dr. Hitesh Patel. Dr. Patel offers a wide range of services to his patients from general dentistry to the treatment of craniofacial pain and sleep disorders which has led to some people calling him the sleep dentist.



Dr. Patel graduated from Loyola Dental School in Chicago and holds credentials in Dental Sleep Medicine, Craniomandibular Orthopedics, Oral Implantology, and Pain Management. Dr. Patel is an esteemed member of the American Dental Association, American Academy of Craniofacial Pain, American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, American Academy of Pain Management, and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, to name a few. Dr. Patel avidly continues his education and stays informed on the most up to date techniques, which are made available to his clients. Dr. Patel has built a modern dental practice that prides itself on professional and personalized patient care.



One of Dr. Patel’s growing passions is the area of Dental Sleep Medicine. Dr. Patel has extensively studied this arena and knows the dangers that sleep disorders such as Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) can have for his patients. Dr. Patel believes that this disorder is under diagnosed and has been linked to several other life threatening disorders including hypertension, heart disease, and stroke! The most common signs and symptoms include: excessive daytime fatigue, snoring during sleep, headaches, and difficulties with concentration and memory.



Fortunately for those living in the Naperville, Illinois area Dr. Patel has extensive experience in the treatment of this potentially fatal disorder. Dr. Patel offers a noninvasive treatment called Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) to treat his patients suffering with OSA. When using OAT, the patient wears a custom fitted oral device while sleeping which prevents the body from being able to engage in an apnea event, and thus stops the disorder from wreaking its havoc- just that simple. Oral Appliance Therapy has been compared to wearing a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device and study results have shown that due to compliance, OAT is more effective in the majority of cases.



About Dr Hitesh Patel

For more information visit: http://www.pearlydental.com/